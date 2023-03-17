Backstage News On What AEW Tells Talents Not To Say And Do On TV

Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, known collectively as The Outcasts, didn't pull any punches in their promo segment on this week's "AEW Dynamite," insulting both the AEW locker room and audiences for making AEW an uninhabitable place for them to thrive in.

"You guys should be kissing the ground that we walk on. Without us, there would not be an AEW women's division," Saraya said in the promo.

At that point, the Winnipeg crowd greeted The Outcasts with loud boos, propelling Saraya to refer to them as "a bunch of neckbeard stinky twats."

The usage of the word "twat" got Saraya in hot water with AEW management. Soon after Wednesday's show, Saraya tweeted that she "got fined for saying Twat on live TV," something that fans perceived as a storyline outcome. However, according to Fightful Select, Saraya was legitimately fined, and the proceeds went towards the "AEW Together" projects.

The report added that Saraya "apologized privately" to AEW higher-ups and there was a mass email sent out to talents noting that Saraya had been "fined for profanity and using a middle finger without informing the coach of the segment." The name of the coach/producer of the segment was not mentioned in the report.

The email also discouraged AEW talents from "flipping audience members off and body shaming the crowd" — the sort of behavior commonly associated with AEW World Champion MJF over the past few years.

While Fightful did not specify if a recent incident triggered AEW's stricter policy towards profanities, it's worth highlighting that MJF was heavily criticized on social media for dumping a glass of water on a young fan at AEW Revolution. Subsequently, AEW President Tony Khan revealed he "had a serious conversation" with MJF about the incident and made it clear that such behavior would "not be taken lightly" going forward.