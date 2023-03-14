Saraya Welcomes Bellas To 'Freedom,' Hits Back At Fans Accusing Her Of Being Anti-WWE

Big news broke today, when the Bella Twins announced they had parted ways with WWE, in the process revealing they would be going by Brie and Nikki Garcia going forward. The announcement drew a ton of attention, and also support from their friend and former WWE co-worker Saraya. The AEW star took to Twitter shortly after Brie and Nikki posted a video announcing their big changes.

"Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger!" Saraya tweeted. Subsequently, Saraya's use of the word freedom drew complaints from WWE fans, leading to Saraya editing the tweet to clarify what she was saying. Despite that, some fans were still critical, and after one person tweeted at Saraya telling her that she, Brie, and Nikki had accomplished all they had due to WWE exposure, the AEW star fired back. "You need to chill," Saraya tweeted. "You guys find anything I say and pick it apart. Not being locked in a tight contract can feel great when you're not. That doesn't mean they treated us bad. Chill tf out..You guys need to get a hobby."

Was that enough to put an end to the situation? Of course not. After another fan responded to her believing she had badmouthed them, Saraya again tweeted out that people were twisting her words. "Not at one point did I say they were bad," she tweeted. These social media exchanges are sure to get Saraya fired up going into tomorrow's episode of "AEW Dynamite," where she and fellow members of The Outcasts, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho are expected to address their recent feud with AEW originals Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale, Riho, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.