AEW Rampage Preview (3/17): Hobbs Vs. Fenix, Brody King Takes On Daniel Garcia, Taya Valkyrie Debuts

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Taya Valkyrie made her presence known, entering the arena to challenge Jade Cargill following the TBS Champion's 30-second victory over Nicole Matthews. Tonight's "AEW Rampage" will see Valkyrie step into an AEW ring for the first time, though her opponent hasn't been announced at this point. Valkyrie is undoubtedly looking to prove herself as a serious contender for the TBS Championship with a dominant victory tonight.

Following their participation in the main event of this week's "Dynamite," Brody King of the House of Black will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The two men shared several memorable moments in the ring during Wednesday's trios' title match, and will continue their battle in tonight's episode.

Powerhouse Hobbs will make his first TNT Championship defense against Rey Fenix, with Fenix declaring his intention on "Dynamite" to answer Hobbs' open challenge this week. Fenix will be looking to return to singles form after returning to the division following his AEW World Trios Championship reign, but he'll likely have to contend with QT Marshall in addition to Hobbs.

Additionally, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society are scheduled to take on the Bollywood Boyz, Gurv and Harv Sihra, who were formerly known as the Singh Brothers in WWE. Last week on "Rampage," Menard and Parker were intent on antagonizing The Acclaimed, and it seems a match between the two teams is inevitable down the line.

While those are all the matches announced for tonight's show, AEW President Tony Khan has promised that a "long-awaited dream match" will be announced today for "Dynamite" next week, and the match will be built up on tonight's "Rampage."