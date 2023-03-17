WWE SmackDown Preview (3/17): Drew McIntyre Vs. Sheamus, Build-Up To WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just over two weeks away, and a number of question marks still remain ahead of the big two-night event. At least one of those question marks will be addressed tonight, as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battle to see who will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on night one of this year's WrestleMania. Last week, both men simultaneously scored pinfalls in a Fatal Five-Way match on "WWE SmackDown," and the two longtime friends are now forced to square off in singles action.

Also announced for tonight's show is a confrontation between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso following Uso's betrayal of Zayn last week on "WWE Raw." Since Elimination Chamber, Zayn and Kevin Owens have been fighting their own separate battles against the Bloodline, with Owens reluctant to trust his former partner. With Zayn finding himself outnumbered once again tonight, will Owens finally make an appearance as an ally, or might Cody Rhodes step in once again?

Another marquee WrestleMania match-up is the bout between "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. Last week saw the two women briefly face off in the ring, with Dominik Mysterio at Ripley's side. Viewers will have to wait and see whether either woman makes an appearance tonight ahead of their WrestleMania match.

Other potential WrestleMania storylines that could feature on "SmackDown" include Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Austin Theory's United States Championship defense against John Cena, Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, who's been missing in action for the last several weeks, or the conflict between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.