Eddie Kingston Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Tonight's ScrapperMania Event

Irish independent promotion Over The Top Wrestling has announced via Twitter that Eddie Kingston, who was scheduled to appear at the company's ScrapperMania event today and tomorrow as well as another date on Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19. He will therefore no longer be attending any of the three shows this weekend, and instead will be isolating at home. Kingston was initially booked for the weekend after Jon Moxley was pulled from the shows, as Moxley was needed for the debut of AEW's House Rules live events this Saturday.

With neither man able to make it to the series of events this weekend, OTT has announced changes to the lineup. That includes Davey Richard replacing Kingston in his match against Big Damo on Saturday, and Gabriel Kidd of New Japan Pro-Wrestling stepping in to wrestle Man Like Dereiss today. Additional matches scheduled for OTT's ScrapperMania include PAC vs. Big Damo, a four-way match featuring PAC, Richards, Leon Slater, and Robbie X, and an OTT Women's Title match between champion Debbie Keitel and Session Moth Martina.

In light of these events, Kingston seems to have deactivated his Twitter account. The Ring of Honor star is usually quite active on the social media platform, regularly sharing clips of classic wrestling as well as pushing forward storylines through his tweets. It remains to be seen if Kingston is intending to stay off the platform for good, or if he simply needed a break from social media. Kingston is set to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship soon, likely at Supercard of Honor on March 31, provided Kingston is cleared to compete.