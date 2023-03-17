Orange Cassidy And Darby Allin Teaming Up This Sunday For AEW House Rules

Fans attending AEW's debut "House Rules" event in Troy, Ohio tomorrow night will get to see Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin team up for the first time in history, as they take on The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action. The bout was confirmed via Twitter by Tony Khan.

The AEW International Champion has been on quite the run recently, however, the last time he competed in a tag team match Cassidy did end up falling short. He teamed up with Danhausen at Revolution in a four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which was won by reigning champions The Gunns. That aside, Cassidy reacted to the news of his teaming with Allin on Twitter by saying, "Three tough ones and then me." Allin has plenty of tag team experience in AEW, but the majority of those matches have been alongside Sting. However, this week on "AEW Dynamite" the former TNT Champion made it clear he wants a shot at the AEW World Championship by interrupting MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah.

While Allin and Cassidy may never have teamed together before, they each have experience competing against their opponents. Cassidy tangled with Butcher and Blade multiple times during 2022, while Allin has also had run-ins with them. It has additionally been confirmed that Britt Baker will be competing against Anna Jay in singles action at "House Rules," while Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will team up to face Big Bill and Lee Moriarty this weekend.