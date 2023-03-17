Corey Graves Begs Dominik Mysterio To Not Ruin Rey's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Rey Mysterio is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend, with Konnan tapped to induct the three-time world champion. While WrestleMania weekend is already gearing up to be one the most important in the career of Rey, considering that his son Dominik has tormented him during holiday celebrations and attacked him on WWE TV recently, many are thinking The Judgment Day member may interrupt his father's induction as well. "WWE Raw" commentator Corey Graves addressed the possibility of Dominik interrupting Rey's big night, and what he thinks the end result of Dominik harassing Rey will be.

"I am pleading publicly with Dominik Mysterio to let the Hall of Fame go off as planned," Graves said while on "WWE After The Bell." "The logical conclusion is a fight ... I am asking Dominik publicly on behalf of all us fans who love this business, who love WWE, who love Rey Mysterio on a fandom level or a personal level, let it be." For his part, Dominik recently challenged Rey to a match at WrestleMania, and since Rey hasn't accepted, Dominik interrupting the Hall of Fame would seem to be a logical move to make in storyline.

While Dominik has been disrespecting Rey as part of their onscreen feud, many others have offered extremely positive comments regarding the "Master of the 619," including Graves. "You're not going to find a more highly-respected, beloved superstar in our locker room," Graves said. "You truly will not find another guy as selfless as Rey Mysterio ... I simply can't say enough about how well deserved this accolade is for Rey."

