Mercedes Mone Stops By Former Training Ground New England Pro Wrestling Academy

IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone has been wrestling for nearly 13 years, with a career that has taken her around the world. Yesterday, however, Mone returned to her roots, visiting the wrestling school that she first trained at — the New England Pro Wrestling Academy. The school and student Shannon LeVangie posted pictures to Twitter last night showing Mone posing with students. According to the tweets, Mone got in the ring with students of the school, likely putting her expertise to good use to teach the next generation of wrestlers.

Having the opportunity to get in the ring with @MercedesVarnado was an unforgettable experience. Thank you so much @neprowrestling and Mercedes for the amazing night!💕 pic.twitter.com/FoBNIt6b7g — Shannon LeVangie (@ShannonLevangie) March 17, 2023

The New England Pro Wrestling Academy was started by Killer Kowalski and, in addition to Mone, students including Tommaso Ciampa, Kofi Kingston, and Dominik Dijakovic have trained there in the past. Before merging his school with the New England Pro Wrestling Academy, Kowalski was known as a legend in the industry and trained the likes of Triple H, Chyna, and Perry Saturn.

As for Mone, she is currently riding a wave of momentum after winning the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley last month. As of now, her first defense of the title hasn't been officially scheduled. However, Mone will likely appear for STARDOM at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23, with Wonder of STARDOM champion Mayu Iwatani as her opponent. A report emerged today stating that Mone does not have any additional appearances scheduled for STARDOM or NJPW beyond the April 23 show, once again calling into question what the future holds for the former Sasha Banks.