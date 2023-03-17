Paul Vachon Having Brain Tumor Removed, Says 'My Memory Is Slowly Leaving Me'
Recently, the wrestling world has come together to support former WWE Champion and Hall-of-Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham, whose health struggles have reached a critical point after a long hospital stay. Now, unfortunately, fellow wrestling legend Paul "Butcher" Vachon has revealed he is also dealing with a pretty bleak health scare. The 85-year-old native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada discussed his struggles in a heartbreaking post on his Facebook page this past Monday.
"To all MY family. Friends. Fans. Foes," Vachon said. "I want to tell everyone that my voice has given out...my memory is slowly leaving me and I am now in the hospital having a tumor on my skull removed. The one thing I can do is read. I would love to read any stories good or bad that you may have. I will enjoy reading them and it does bring back my memory. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES!!!"
Like Graham, Vachon is showing resilience, and a few days later provided another update, once again addressing his family, friends, fans, and foes.
"My surgery went well..I am resting at Valhalla with my Care Giver/Dee waiting a few days to go back and check to see how things r healing," Vachon wrote.
Thankful for The Memories
"I AM WITHOUT words listening to Dee read me SO MANY COMMENTS of all the folks that touched my life. Thank you isn't enough to say to show my appreciation for all the kind words...that are bringing me so much joy...laughter, Tears...goose bumps, and smiles. Thank you for those memories. It's those "SPECIAL MOMENTS IN TIME" that keeps me going!!!!! I'll keep in touch!! Yours from the Squared Circle...and LIFE..."
Vachon is best known for his runs in the AWA, NWA, and Stampede Wrestling in Canada from 1957 through 1985, winning eleven different tag team championships along the way, most with his brother, Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon. Through marriage, Vachon was the stepfather of the late former WWE wrestler Luna Vachon.
This is not the first health scare Paul Vachon has had in his life, as the wrestling legend has battled diabetes, colon cancer, and throat cancer over the last 30 years, the latter of which required 40 different treatments, and for his teeth to be removed. The wrestling legend was victorious over cancer both times.