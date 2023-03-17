Paul Vachon Having Brain Tumor Removed, Says 'My Memory Is Slowly Leaving Me'

Recently, the wrestling world has come together to support former WWE Champion and Hall-of-Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham, whose health struggles have reached a critical point after a long hospital stay. Now, unfortunately, fellow wrestling legend Paul "Butcher" Vachon has revealed he is also dealing with a pretty bleak health scare. The 85-year-old native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada discussed his struggles in a heartbreaking post on his Facebook page this past Monday.

"To all MY family. Friends. Fans. Foes," Vachon said. "I want to tell everyone that my voice has given out...my memory is slowly leaving me and I am now in the hospital having a tumor on my skull removed. The one thing I can do is read. I would love to read any stories good or bad that you may have. I will enjoy reading them and it does bring back my memory. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES!!!"

Like Graham, Vachon is showing resilience, and a few days later provided another update, once again addressing his family, friends, fans, and foes.

"My surgery went well..I am resting at Valhalla with my Care Giver/Dee waiting a few days to go back and check to see how things r healing," Vachon wrote.