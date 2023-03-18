Top Flight Getting AEW Tag Title Match Against The Gunns On Dynamite

For the first time since escaping a four-way title bout at AEW Revolution, The Gunns will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship on next week's "AEW Dynamite."

It was announced on Friday's "AEW Rampage" that Austin & Colten Gunn will square off against another pair of brothers — Dante & Darius Martin of Top Flight. The match was set up after the two pairs of siblings crossed paths outside a hotel, where The Gunns were preparing to check into their suite. The Gunns proceeded to mock Top Flight by initially referring to them as the valets.

"Oh wait, you're not valets?" Austin told Top Flight. "My bad! This is actually the second-best brother tag team in AEW."

Darius then reminded The Gunns that The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers were siblings as well.

"We were talking about us the whole time!" Austin clarified. "We are the best brother tag team in AEW."

Dante proceeded to challenge The Gunns to a title match. The champions immediately accepted the challenge.

The match on Wednesday will mark the first instance of Top Flight receiving a tag title shot in AEW. In previous months, Top Flight & A.R. Fox unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW World Trios Championship. Dante, who went on a singles run during Dante's injury absence, previously received shots at the AEW TNT Championship and AEW World Championship.

Besides The Gunns vs. Top Flight, the confirmed line-up for next week's "Dynamite" includes Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match, Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, and Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue.