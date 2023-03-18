Powerhouse Hobbs TNT Title Defense Added To AEW House Rules

Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Championship against veteran wrestler Christopher Daniels at tonight's "AEW House Rules" live event in Troy, Ohio.

The match was announced on last night's episode of "AEW Rampage" where Hobbs successfully retained his title against Rey Fenix. Hobbs' win marked his first title defense since he captured the TNT Championship from Wardlow on the 3/8 "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento, California. Following his victory, Hobbs made it clear he was planning to run through the entire AEW roster, issuing an Open Challenge to any and all comers for his title. According to AEW's Twitter account, Daniels answered Hobbs' Open Challenge for a title match at AEW's first-ever house show since "The House Always Wins" event in April 2021.

Saturday's show kicks off a series of "AEW House Rules" events that will be held over the course of 2023. As of this writing, the other confirmed AEW live event will be held at Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary on July 15. AEW President Tony Khan recently noted that additional show dates will "be announced in the coming weeks."

Besides Hobbs vs. Daniels, the confirmed line-up for tonight's house show includes Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay, and Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Butcher & The Blade.