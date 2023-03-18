Corey Graves Calls Jey Uso 'The Best, Most Complete Superstar In The Game Right Now'

While Roman Reigns remains the "Head of the Table" and the leader of The Bloodline faction, other WWE stars have been elevated by working alongside and against Reigns since his heel turn in 2020. One star who arguably has shined the brightest is Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, who has since been nicknamed "Main Event" due to having a number of high-profile matches the past few years. While Jey is not currently in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture due to his being one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside brother Jimmy, his in-ring and character work has been praised by many, including "WWE Raw" commentator Corey Graves.

"Jey Uso may be the best, most complete superstar in the game right now," Graves said on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves." "There are very few people who have ever captivated me as deeply as Jey Uso has, and let's be honest: Jey has been the linchpin in this entire Bloodline story from the beginning. ... Jey Uso is doing the Lord's work, man. His facial expressions, his emotions, his promos — when Jey Uso speaks right now, there is nobody in the world who can disagree with what Jey says because Jey believes it with every fiber of his being, ... Jey Uso is truly living up to the moniker of 'Main Event Jey' recently."

On a recent episode of "WWE Raw," Jey turned on Sami Zayn, building to a likely tag team title match pitting the Usos against Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. While Jey has seemingly chosen to ride the wave of The Bloodline after turning on Zayn, he teased nailing Reigns in the back with a chair at the recent Elimination Chamber premium live event, potentially signifying a future showdown between Reigns and Jey.

