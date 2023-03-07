Jey Uso Turning On Sami Zayn Was Inevitable, But Risks Derailing WWE's Bloodline Story

There is no Bloodline storyline without Jey Uso, whose 2020 dissension from his cousin's championship rule was the inciting incident for Roman Reigns to declare himself "The Head of The Table." At the Trial of Sami Zayn, only Jey stood in defense of the popular French Canadian, once again in defiance of Reigns. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, the rebellious Uso brother refused to take part in Roman's post-match quartering of Zayn, and at Elimination Chamber, Jey was once again reluctant to help the Bloodline punish Sami. Even when he's a supporting character in this long-running storyline, Jey Uso's loyalty to Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has been a central question on WWE programming.

This makes it all the more troubling that the most recent edition of "WWE Raw" saw Jey Uso suddenly betray Zayn and help his brother and Solo Sikoa lay waste to him. In the rush to have a united Usos ahead of the likely WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, WWE seems to be hurriedly wrapping up the longest-running thread in what has been hailed as one of their best storylines.

In a vacuum, the hasty answer to Uso's loyalty could be a surmountable narrative hurdle, but when coupled with their likely match existing as a consolation prize for the white-hot Sami Zayn's absence from the WrestleMania 39 main event, the development risks derailing the Bloodline storyline just as it's nearing its final destination.