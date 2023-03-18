Eddie Kingston Quits Twitter In Support Of Former AEW Women's Champion Riho

As reported, Ring of Honor Wrestling star Eddie Kingston deactivated his Twitter account ahead of Friday's announcement from Over The Top Wrestling that Kingston could not appear at their ScrapperMania event due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Kingston took to Instagram to reveal why he quit Twitter. Kingston shared a photo of Terry Funk with the words, "Terry Funk is the G.O.A.T." and below that, "I got rid of my tweeter because I saw some evil sh**t tweeted at Riho and I'm done."

The former AEW Women's Champion quit the social media site due to the constant online abuse that she was receiving. Like Kingston, Riho took to Instagram after quitting Twitter. On her Instagram stories, she thanked fans for all of their messages of support and "realized that she was loved by more people than she thought."

Kingston is not the first to speak out about online bullying either. As noted, last month, AEW EVP Kenny Omega commented on Swerve Strickland's podcast about the online harassment that Riho and other Joshi stars in AEW had been dealing with and reminded fans that not every pro wrestler is the same size.

One of Riho's most recent AEW matches was on the March 10 edition of "AEW Rampage," where she defeated Nyla Rose. She returned to AEW programming on the March 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where she defeated Toni Storm. Before her return, Riho's last "Dynamite" match was on October 26, where she lost to AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.