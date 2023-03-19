The Undertaker Discusses His Relationship With Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar will remain synonymous with one another for the rest of time due to Lesnar's victory over "The Deadman" at WWE WrestleMania 30. The decision to have Lesnar break Taker's WrestleMania undefeated streak after 22 years has been debated by fans and wrestlers alike over the past nine years, with even The Undertaker saying Lesnar was not the best choice for the job.

However, this does not take away from Taker's positive relationship with Lesnar, one he spoke about in an interview with Inside The Ropes. "Brock and I have always been close," Taker revealed. "When he came up the first time, [there were] numerous occasions where we sat down and we talked about things."

Taker mentioned that he was consistently someone Lesnar would go to and talk about potentially venturing outside of WWE. "He ran it by me early on when he was thinking about leaving... where everyone else was telling him, 'man, you're making a mistake, you shouldn't do this,' I told him the opposite."

The Undertaker was also quick to commend Brock for his mentality and knowledge as a wrestler. "I think the world of Brock and I don't think he gets enough credit for his business acumen and his knowledge of the [wrestling] business," Taker said.

Talking about his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, "The Deadman" credited Lesnar for being there for him after Undertaker suffered a concussion. "Right behind the ambulance was Vince [McMahon] and Brock... Vince left WrestleMania to go to the hospital, and Brock was either with Vince or in the next car." Taker recalled. "So that tells you a little bit about the human being [Brock is]."