Trish Stratus Explains Motivation Behind Her Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was one of the company's most beloved women's wrestlers throughout the 2000s and has continued to amaze wrestling fans in her handful of in-ring appearances since retiring from full-time competition in 2006. Her most recent match, a one-on-one encounter against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, was widely thought to be her last match, but her return to WWE television earlier this year threw that presumption out the window.

Now, Stratus is scheduled to come out of retirement at WrestleMania 39 to face Damage CTRL alongside current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Lita and Becky Lynch. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stratus explained the reason behind her return to the ring this year.

"I'll only come back if it's fun. I'm taking time away from my businesses and my babies." Stratus prefaced. The former WWE Women's Champion says that her motivation to return to the ring is mostly due to her desire to help the current stars of WWE shine. "I love passing the torch and passing on my knowledge," she explained, "Was I the greatest wrestler? I don't know, but I knew how to make people take notice."

Stratus was one of the most decorated female performers of her generation, winning the WWE Women's Championship seven times throughout her six years as a full-time competitor. She continued, " I loved that about working with Charlotte. When you hear Sasha Banks or Charlotte or [Natalya] talk about our influence... [It makes me] want to keep doing this, and now with them."