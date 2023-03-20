Eric Bischoff Praises WWE's Product, Discusses What AEW Could Do Better

One way that human beings connect with each other is through great stories, and just like the best books, movies, songs, or video games, professional wrestling is at its best when the story captures the audience and keeps them invested. While there are many ways to tell a story inside the squared circle, Eric Bischoff feels like WWE is excelling with their storytelling methods lately, particularly when they're compared to AEW.

On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, the Hall of Famer mentioned that "wrestling is getting really hot again." Part of that can be attributed to a shift that he feels is currently ruminating in WWE in terms of the quality of their storylines.

While there will always be a market for five-star matches, which the promotion still has its fair share of, Bischoff pointed to the Bloodline story with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes as an example of the types of stories that we could and should be seeing more of in WWE from here on out. According to the former "WWE Raw" General Manager, the audience is responding to it because of "a disciplined arc," on top of entertaining in-ring action.

Alternatively, though, he did say that he liked to watch AEW from time to time, with Bischoff calling AEW's approach to storytelling "just a promo with great matches." By his definition, "a story has structure," so "if a fan thinks [AEW is] doing great story, they don't know what storytelling is."

Though "Easy E" may have chosen a more aggressive way to say it, it's hard to argue that AEW's creative is slightly askew when a feud that has already had its big blowoff match is still continuing or when a big gimmick match suddenly comes out of nowhere.