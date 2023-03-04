Grave Stipulation Added To Jungle Boy-Christian Cage Match At AEW Revolution

Christian Cage has been embroiled in a heated feud with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, one that's turned deeply personal with Cage making countless comments about Jack's deceased father Luke, who passed away in 2019 at only 52 years old. Cage's last match was a tainted victory over Perry at AEW's All Out pay-per-view back in September. At AEW Revolution this Sunday, they'll finally have their rematch. Though, it won't be any normal contest. It's going to be a fight. But Friday night on "AEW Rampage," Perry added a more specific stipulation.

"After everything you have done to me, there are going to be consequences. Grave consequences," he declared.

Perry then said that Sunday night will be Cage's "final burial," as he intends to put him in the ground. At All Out last September, Cage got the better of "Jungle Boy" following a heel turn by the former's tag team partner, Luchasaurus. The match that night lasted only 24 seconds, but rest assured, Sunday's bout is sure to last a fair bit longer than that. Despite having not won any gold with AEW, the former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been working steadily for Tony Khan ever since his debut in March 2021.

As for "Jungle Boy," he's held the AEW World Tag Team Championships one time alongside Luchasaurus and also emerged victorious from the men's Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing in 2021. Most recently, he's coming off a victory over Brian Cage on the February 15 episode of "Dynamite," needing just over seven minutes to pick up the win.

AEW Revolution airs Sunday night, March 5 beginning at 8 PM EST.