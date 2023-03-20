Kerry Morton Has WrestleMania Goals In Mind After NWA Deal Ends

Between being the son of wrestling legend Ricky Morton, having the endorsement of wrestling legend Ric Flair and his 100+ day reign as NWA World Junior Champion, Kerry Morton has a lot working in his favor. And that's not even taking into account that he's accomplished all of this at only 21 years of age — a fact he is not shy of reminding people of. And to the surprise of no one, Morton has already set some pretty big goals for himself.

In an interview with Bill Apter, Morton revealed one of those goals while also letting slip when fans could expect the rising star to hit the open market. "So right now, I have an 18-month deal with the National Wrestling Alliance," Morton said. "It's my second contract. Billy [Corgan] and them, they really prize me there, as they should. I'm a prized possession. With that said though, after that, who wouldn't want to one day main event WrestleMania? Never say never. I'm very happy and very fortunate to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. But never say never quite frankly."

If that feels like a high-pressure situation that Morton is potentially inviting on himself, don't worry, as the youngster claims he is ready for anything.

"You give me a hundred breaks and I'll carry them down the fill," Morton said. "Quite frankly, the pressure is always going to be there, but I always exceed the pressure, Mr. Apter. Everyone thinks 'Oh you're this and that, and you're not in the best shape just yet, and you're still learning, you're still getting to work.' But at the end of the day, who else has done what I've done? No one."

