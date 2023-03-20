Christopher Daniels Discusses The Blurred Lines Separating AEW & ROH Talent

With Tony Khan owning both AEW and ROH, there have been a lot of question marks surrounding how he is planning on using talent. With ROH back doing weekly programming, many fans wonder if AEW and ROH will be distinct and unique brands going forward or if talent will float between them, which has been seen as of late with the likes of Claudio Castagnoli and Mark Briscoe. While speaking to Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview, Christopher Daniels admitted that it will be "probably something in between."

"I don't feel like it benefits us to be restrictive in one way or another," he said. "I think it's better if we leave it open and do what's best for the programming, do what's best for the product." Daniels believes that it is beneficial for ROH to have AEW talent compete, as it "brings more eyes" to the product, and to the recently re-launched Honor Club. That is how things are working at the moment, but it has gone the other way too, such as when Chris Jericho defended the ROH World Championship regularly on AEW television against former ROH champions.

"That was a high point of that period of time I think," Daniels said about Jericho's title matches. "So I mean, I feel like we're trying to stay flexible. We haven't put any set rules in motion and we're just going to play it by ear and see what the fans react to and build off that." Having talent float between rosters is something that WWE does semi-regularly with "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and as of late, main roster stars have been going to "WWE NXT," proving the model works. It remains to be seen whether Khan will continue this setup with AEW and ROH, or if it will be an experiment to build viewership before establishing clear boundaries.

