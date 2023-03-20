Lita Sees The Next Women's Evolution As 'Not Being Confined By Gender'

WrestleMania 39 is right around the corner, which means we're only a couple of weeks away from a showdown between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Seen as two of the very best in what has become a very strong women's division, WWE Hall of Famer Lita has her own take on the future of the women's division as a whole. In a recent interview with Forbes, she expressed a hope that one day, a performer's gender won't define what they can achieve.

"To me, the next barrier is genderless," Lita said. "I don't care how you identify, we're just going to go out there and show out."

One half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions knows how good these women are, and she'd like for things to reach a point where they're simply not a box to be checked off. "And it's not like 'what women do we have on the show? Where's this representation?' No, fair game," Lita continued. "Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there ... To not still feel like it's a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they're going to be represented, because they're good."

Alongside her best friend and fellow HOFer Trish Stratus, Lita is one of several women credited with breaking barriers within the women's division in professional wrestling, and specifically WWE. That's why she so strongly hopes that going forward, they take what they want. To her, it doesn't matter who, when, or where. "Just continuing on not being confined by gender, it's like: 'I see a prize, I go after it,'" she added. "We're not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that's what I want to do."