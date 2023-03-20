Tony Schiavone Believes QTV Segments Will Create A Big New Star For AEW

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," the first episode of QTV debuted. But according to AEW commentator Tony Schiavone on the latest "What Happened When," there is going to be a big star coming from these segments. It just wasn't QT Marshall or the new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs that got his attention.

The segment saw Marshall backstage in a TMZ-styled office with Hobbs, Aaron Solo, and several other new faces. Solo took credit as being the individual who broke into Wardlow's car and previously stealing the TNT Title, his ring gear, and other belongings — including his passport to explain why the former champion wasn't on the show last week in Canada. But it was still one specific participant that caught Schiavone's eye.

"The girl Harley [Cameron] is going to be a big star; there's no question in my mind," he stated. "This is obviously a rip-off and some of the jokes that they have in there are going to be fun." Schiavone also revealed that it was his son, Matt Schiavone, who was sitting next to her in that segment. When he clued his wife about the younger Schiavone's television debut, she only had one question: "Is he going to take a bump?"

That wasn't the case, at least not yet. But regardless of the family connection with QTV, it was still Harley Cameron who stole the show for him. The AEW commentator believes that "in that role she's going to be a big star."

Harley has appeared for AEW before, competing on "AEW Dark." But she'll be familiar to other wrestling fans due to her singing career. She provided vocals in Da Party's Uno song and did a Halloween number with Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.