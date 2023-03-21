David Finlay Says There's 'Blood And Gold' In His Future Ahead Of New Japan Cup Final

The 2023 New Japan Cup Finals are set for Tuesday in Niigata, Japan, and Cup finalists David Finlay and SANADA had plenty to say to each other ahead of their match.

"Am I better off than I was before?" David Finlay asked the crowd at the NJ Cup finals press conference on Monday morning. Finlay listed the people he's beaten in the New Japan Cup tournament. "What chance does SANADA have against me when all he's done is leave LIJ to become 'just another guy,'" Finlay chided, referencing SANADA's recent split from Los Ingobernables de Japon to join "Just 5 Guys" with Taichi, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and TAKA Michinoku.

"The kingdom and everything in it is mine for the taking," Finlay continued, saying he pities the people across the ring from him. "There's nothing but blood and gold in my future. I am two wins away from fulfilling my destiny and becoming world champion." Finlay called the New Japan Cup the biggest opportunity in his career, and said that no one can take it from him.

Originally a fan favorite and member of New Japan's home team, Hontai, Finlay reunited with his former tag partner Juice Robinson when he joined Bullet Club earlier this year, attacking former leader Jay White in San Jose after White lost a "Loser Leaves New Japan" match against Eddie Kingston.

According to Finlay, taking over Bullet Club was the event that set him apart from SANADA. "I cracked Jay White in the skull and took over the greatest faction in history," Finlay exclaimed. "He became 'just another guy,' and there is no comparison between us." Tuesday's match will mark SANADA's second New Japan Cup final, having come up short to Kazuchika Okada in 2019.