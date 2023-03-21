Mark Henry Describes What A Wrestler Going 'Too Far' Looks Like

Everyone from fans to analysts, to wrestlers and legends have chimed in about MJF throwing a drink in a young fan's face at this year's AEW Revolution. But with all the discussion about whether the AEW World Heavyweight Champion went too far or not, Mark Henry puts the situation into perspective from a business standpoint.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," "The World's Strongest Man" did his best to take the emotional element out of the argument and laid out MJF's actions in simple terms. "If it can cost you money, you can get sued, you lose a sponsorship deal, then you've gone too far," he said. "We are in it for the money and it's about the business. Secondly, does it get you canceled and do you lose your job?"

Henry continued to say that he ultimately didn't think that the "Salt of the Earth" took things too far with the fan, but he did share a story about how he handled a similar situation. "A guy was talking sh*t to me [at ringside], I slapped his beer, and it went all over two people next to him. I said, 'I apologize to you, but I want you to rot in hell.' I was so apologetic in the moment and broke [character] on the spot because I felt like I went too far."

Even co-host Bully Ray, who has made a career out of going too far throughout his Hall of Fame career, stated that MJF went too far by doing this and mentioned how he would never target a member of the audience who was that young.