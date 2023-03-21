Brock Lesnar - Omos Weigh In Announced For Final WWE Raw Before WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar and Omos will weigh in on the final episode of "WWE Raw" ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39.

The segment was announced on Monday's show where Omos squashed Mustafa Ali in a quick match. After the match, MVP cut a promo on behalf of his client, the dominant Omos.

"The Nigerian Giant fears no man, animal or beast," MVP said. "But Brock Lesnar will learn to fear the Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania!"

Lesnar definitely showed signs of fearing Omos when the two behemoths came face-to-face on March 13. During that segment, Omos manhandled The Beast and clotheslined him out of the ring, forcing Lesnar to retreat to the back with a concerned look. Fans on social media believe the segment did a good job of positioning Omos as a legitimate threat to conquer Lesnar.

In recent years, Lesnar has taken a series of losses at the Grandest Stage of Them All, suffering defeats to Roman Reigns (2022), Drew McIntyre (2020) and Seth Rollins (2019). As such, the idea of Omos defeating Lesnar is not inconceivable, even though Lesnar is currently the odds-on favorite to prevail at this year's WrestleMania. Several former wrestlers, like Booker T and Kurt Angle, have encouraged Lesnar to put over Omos and help the Nigerian Giant make a giant leap in his young career. Angle has also urged Lesnar "to start giving back" to the WWE in his final few years as a pro wrestler.

As of this writing, the Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in is the only confirmed segment for next week's WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of "Raw."