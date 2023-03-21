DDP Puts Jade Cargill On The Same Level As The Legendary Road Warriors

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has seen a lot in his 35 years in the business, so his opinion carries weight. That said, Page likely raised a few eyebrows recently during an appearance on SportsKeeda's Wrestling Awards show when he told host Bill Apter that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill reminds him of one of the most famous acts in wrestling history.

"I'm really loving what Jade has been doing," Page said. "But Jade was green in 2022. She's just starting to really come into her own. I put Jade where the Road Warriors were in the '80s. Like a female Road Warriors. She comes by and she'll do DDPY from time to time, and man, I'm just glad I got back on the power cuffs. ...I'm just glad I got back in the gym as far as being able to look like I'm lifting heavy, because next to her, in the pictures I got, I look skinny!"

While some may balk at Cargill being on the level of Road Warriors Animal and Hawk, one cannot dispute Cargill's dominance during her first two years in the business. She is undefeated and remains the first and only AEW TBS Champion.

Cargill could soon be facing her toughest test to date, as she appears to be entering a feud with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, who came face to face with Cargill last week after debuting on "AEW Dynamite."

