Kenny Omega has been part of legendary moments in wrestling, from iconic matches to starting the second-biggest promotion in America. To WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, he’s special, and deserves to have his name in the same sentence as legends.

“I was blown away how [Omega] could take the punishment, not just give it, but take the punishment,” Page said. “He still has the insight to know, ‘I could bring something special to this world of professional wrestling’, and I think he has … First time I ever really saw it, when I first started wrestling and Terry Funk who is a f*cking killer out there … that guy would go out there and be an animal. One of my favorite artists ever in our business.”

Terry Funk has the extremely rare distinction of having a career that spanned over 50 years, beginning in December 1965 and ending in September 2017, when he teamed with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to defeat Jerry Lawler, Brian Christopher, and Doug Gilbert at an independent show in South Carolina. Funk was known for his extreme style of wrestling, most notably wrestling in death matches around the world.

Funk wrestled over 2,500 matches and most notably won the ECW Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions. He also held the WCW United States Championship once for a day in 2000, the year before the company was bought out by WWE. In 2009, Funk entered both the WWE and NWA Hall of Fame.

Omega has had much success in pro wrestling, tallying up World Championship wins in IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NJPW, winning each world championship once. Omega has also been in the main event of NJPW’s WrestleKingdom and at least one of each of AEW’s major pay-per-view events — Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. Omega founded AEW in 2019 alongside fellow EVPs The Young Bucks, former EVP Cody Rhodes, and owner and president Tony Khan.

Omega has not wrestled since November 13th, 2021 when he lost the AEW World Championship to ‘Hangman’ Adam Page after a little over 25 minutes of in-ring action. Omega has been dealing with multiple injuries, and there is no definitive timetable for his return to AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “DDP Snake Pit” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

