Booker T Believes Andy Kaufman's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Is Well-Deserved

It was announced yesterday that legendary comedian Andy Kaufman, who passed away in 1984 at the age of 35, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend alongside Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta. Following the announcement of Kaufman's induction, many shared their thoughts, including six-time world champion Booker T on "The Hall of Fame."

"Still being talked about, how big it was, how big that angle was," Booker said. "Should Andy Kaufman be in the WWE Hall of Fame? A celebrity wing and I think he should be in it. I really thank Andy Kaufman, you know, so much for the business and he did it his own way and he loved it." Kaufman was already an established name in entertainment before getting involved with wrestling, similar to present-day celebrity wrestlers Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, with Booker comparing Kaufman to Bunny in their love for the business. "That dude loved this business just like, you know, when Bad Bunny came in and did his. He didn't just come in and, he loved it and people like that man, I give them props."

Kaufman had a respect for the showmanship of wrestling that was evident throughout his time competing against women, leading to his eventual feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler that would go on to be one of the most memorable rivalries of the '80s — with the two men blurring reality and real-life on a regular basis. Many years following Kaufman's death, the biopic "Man on the Moon" was released, which highlighted his feud against Lawler during his time in the ring.



If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to WrestlingInc. for the transcription.