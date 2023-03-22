AAA Pays Tribute To Perro Aguayo Jr. On The Eighth Anniversary Of His Death

8 years ago, the Lucha libre and pro wrestling world suffered a horrible tragedy when Perro Aguayo Jr. passed away at the age of 35 while wrestling a match in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

But even all these years later, Aguayo Jr. hasn't been forgotten, least of all by the promotion that gave him his start in Lucha libre. Lucha Libre AAA recently took to Twitter to remember the late Aguayo.

"Eight years after his departure, we still miss Hijo del Perro Aguayo," the tweet read. "Member of the AAA Hall of Fame and leader of the Perros del Mal. ¿DÓNDE ESTÁN, PERROS?"

The son of Lucha libre legend Perro Aguayo Sr., Aguayo Jr. debuted at only 16 years old in 1995, defeating Juventud Guerrera in an "Olympic Rules" match at TripleMania III-B. He would spend the next 8 years in AAA, often teaming with his father, before moving to CMLL in 2003. It was there Aguayo Jr. would jump from being a respectable star to a household name, forming the popular stable Los Perros del Mal, and along with Mistico and several others, credited for helping inspire the mid-2000s boom in CMLL business.

Aguayo Jr. and Los Perros del Mal would leave CMLL to form their own promotion, Los Perros del Mal Producciones, and later return to AAA, along with his group, in 2010. The stable would remain a staple in AAA up to, and even after his death, at times featuring former WCW stars LA Park, Damian 666, Halloween, and Hector Garza, and AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and Taya Valkyrie. A Japanese offshoot stable, Los Perros del Mal de Japon, was formed in 2021 and lasted a year, featuring former stable members Super Crazy and Texano Jr.