Cody Rhodes Claims Late Dad Dusty Wouldn't Want To Be In His WrestleMania Corner

Cody Rhodes is currently on a journey to win the WWE Championship, and the title win would hold a deeper meaning for him as he would be winning the one title his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, never held.

Part of his current feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 39 has revolved around Rhodes' father training Reigns when he was coaching "WWE NXT" stars, but not having much of a hand in training Cody.

Appearing on "Stadium Astro," Cody addressed why he does not think his father would be in his corner if he was around today. "One thing I can tell people is nobody knew him as well as me or my sister," Cody said.

"I don't think he would've wanted to be in my corner. I think he would've wanted to be somewhere private, somewhere, you know, where he could just enjoy it. He really had a great appreciation for what he did already and anytime I tried to drag him out to do something, he would do it for me because he loved me. But also, he wanted to say goodbye at the right time, and I think that's why he liked being behind the scenes with what he did at 'NXT.'"

Cody has been very keen on wanting to "finish the story" that his father began many years ago when he won a WWE Championship match by count-out, meaning he did not win the title. "The American Nightmare" and "The Tribal Chief" are set to main event WrestleMania this year for Reigns' titles.

