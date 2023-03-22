Jim Ross On The Importance Of AEW's House Rules Show: 'A Good Step Forward'

AEW put on its first House Rules show over the weekend, entering into the realm of doing non-televised live events. According to veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross, putting on these types of events is a "good step forward" for AEW. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross remarked that while it took a while to get to this point, he saw it as a big success for the company.

"It takes a lot of organization, staffing, infrastructure, all those things, so it's not an overnight sensation; you've got to prepare for it," he stated. "I was really impressed, quite frankly, with the card. It was kind of a buffet, but the matches seemed to pair up nicely.

The event took place in Troy, Ohio, and featured AEW stars from Britt Baker and Darby Allin to Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli. AEW also taped the event and has used a story that developed on the card to bleed into "AEW Dynamite" this week.

Ross was a bit taken aback that Jon Moxley was part of the event. The former AEW World Champion was easily the most notable member of the roster on the bill. However, while Moxley no doubt brought eyes to AEW's latest venture, J.R. believes that this situation will benefit some of the younger talent.

"Working in front of a live audience of paying customers is essential to your growth as a performer," he said. "If you don't have it, you're missing a huge element that is a necessity in regards to becoming a pro wrestling star on television. So I'm glad they're doing it. It's a smart move."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.