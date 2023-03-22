Pretty Deadly Compare Hosting NXT Stand & Deliver To Meryl Streep In Sophie's Choice

Many wrestlers will compare themselves to the legends of the past, the Ric Flairs, the Ricky Steamboats, the Dusty Rhodeses, but Pretty Deadly recently compared themselves to a different legend, 21-time Academy Award nominee Meryl Streep. In a new interview with Jim Varsallone, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince discussed the pressures of hosting the upcoming WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 1.

After Varsallone reminded people of what happened on the March 14 edition of "WWE NXT" –when Pretty Deadly hosted the Hayes/Breakker contract signing and were driven through a table after asking for "some drama"– Kit Wilson promised that the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will "get [their] ramifications" for the two Stand & Deliver main eventers. This almost came to fruition on this past week's "WWE NXT" when Pretty Deadly attacked Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, only to be run off by Breakker.

Wilson and Prince said they're honored to be hosting, comparing themselves to WrestleMania host The Miz. "You could argue, the three most must-see superstars hosting WrestleMania, Stand & Deliver," Prince said, "it's almost written in the stars. It just makes sense." Wilson referred to it as "kismet," an old biblical word for fate. Later in the interview, Prince made an award-winning comparison to their hosting Stand & Deliver.

"Pretty Deadly hosting Stand & Deliver is a better fit than Meryl Streep in 'Sophie's Choice,'" Prince professed, referring to the role that won Streep her second Academy Award and her first for Best Actress, before getting emotional about Streep's performance.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place on April 1 at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.