Bobby Fish Reiterates How Much He Enjoyed Working For Triple H In WWE NXT

Bobby Fish, along with the rest of The Undisputed Era, was a centerpiece of the last few years of Triple H's Black & Gold edition of "WWE NXT," with all four men holding championship gold at the same time in late 2019 and early 2020.

Fish, Cole, and O'Reilly have all left the company since 2021, however, Fish has stated before that he is a Triple H guy through and through despite being employed by Tony Khan in AEW in late 2021 and 2022.

In an interview with "PWMania," former Fish addressed working under WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels and what the group was nicknamed during their time with the company. "Vince McMahon's name was on the checks, but when we were working for NXT, Hunter and Shawn Michaels, they were the guys," Fish said.

"They were the coaches that we played for. We would come through the curtain and we were kind of, I don't want to say they're their project but we were their guys, we were Hunter's. Some people nicknamed us Hunter's Horsemen. I take such pride in that because I was a fan of the same timeframe, as Hunter and Shawn from a pro wrestling standpoint, the NWA, the Crockett years, with the Horsemen, and the War Games and all of those things."

None of the four members — including Roderick Strong, who still works for the company — made their way to the main roster. With Triple H now in charge of creative for "Raw" and "SmackDown," he may look to Strong, and possibly Fish — who is currently a free agent — as possible stars for his brands sometime in the future.

