Powerhouse Hobbs' Next TNT Title Defense Announced For AEW Rampage

Within a few weeks of winning the AEW TNT Championship, Powerhouse Hobbs is already set for his third title defense.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," QT Marshall announced via a QTV segment that Hobbs will issue an Open Challenge for his title on this week's "AEW Rampage." Subsequently, AEW confirmed that Penta El Zero Miedo will be the one to square off against Hobbs, less than a week after his brother, Rey Fenix, unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT Championship. Following the Hobbs vs. Fenix match, QT Marshall took out Alex Abrahantes, setting up the rivalry between QT's faction and The Lucha Brothers.

Since capturing the TNT Championship on March 8, Hobbs has successfully defended his title against Fenix and Christopher Daniels, the latter match taking place at an "AEW House Rules" live event in Troy, Ohio.

Besides Hobbs vs. Penta, AEW has announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, Brody King vs. Jake Hager and The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom for this week's "Rampage." Ricky Starks will also appear on the show to address his recent issues with Juice Robinson of The Bullet Club.

As noted earlier, this week's "Rampage" will air at a special start time of 10 pm ET on Saturday due to TNT's coverage of the United States Men's National Team soccer game against Grenada. The show was also preempted from its regular Friday slot last week due to TNT's coverage of the Men's NCAA college basketball tournament game, airing at 11:30 pm ET instead of its usual 10 pm ET start time.