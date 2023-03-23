Bianca Belair Has Been Fighting Imposter Syndrome Since Joining WWE

Inside the ring and seemingly all over the world, Bianca Belair presents herself as "The EST of WWE." Within though, it hasn't always come that easily. Appearing this week on WBIR Channel 10 – in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee — the "Raw" Women's Champion discussed dealing with imposter syndrome early on while navigating the landscape of professional wrestling.

"Being brand new, trying to navigate a new career, trying to navigate a new environment," Belair started, "dealing with imposter syndrome of 'Am I really supposed to be here?' ... It was really just wrapping my mind around starting from the bottom and working my way up, and just being confident in myself."

"The EST" has been an athlete throughout her entire life, excelling in track and field in college and eventually earning All-SEC and All-American honors while attending the University of Tennessee. Additionally, she was also a CrossFit competitor and powerlifter before joining WWE. In the years since, she's taken over, particularly after receiving her main roster call-up following WrestleMania 36.

In that time, Belair has held both the "SmackDown" and "Raw" Women's Championships while also emerging victorious as the women's Royal Rumble winner in 2021. She then went on to make history with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 as the first Black women to headline WrestleMania, concluding Night One's main event with her first-ever championship. Just this month, she also broke MVP's record to become the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history, a run that now currently sits at over 350 days.

It was a run that all started by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, one year after her history-making main event. Though, Belair had to block out doubts that night as well. "Before the match, I kept saying 'Forget your imposter syndrome,'" she added. "'You can do this.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WBIR Channel 10 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.