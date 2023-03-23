Ric Flair Still Doesn't Believe Vince McMahon Will Sell WWE, Calls Him A 'Net Positive'

Vince McMahon officially returned to WWE in January, following a brief retirement due to scandal, although he's said to only be back to facilitate a WWE sale. Since then, reports have been all over the place, from WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia being proven false to McMahon reportedly being backstage in WWE's Gorilla Position. It's hard to tell what McMahon could do next, given his nearly lifelong purpose has been to run WWE, and that was taken away from him. Discussing McMahon's continued reintegration into WWE were Ric Flair and his "To Be The Man" co-host Conrad Thompson, who spoke about a potential WWE sale, with the WWE Hall of Famer giving his thoughts on whether or not WWE will ever sell under McMahon's watch.

"I don't think Vince McMahon as long as he's alive will ever [sell], just my opinion," Flair said. "I don't know anything, I heard a number, I heard he may have priced it out the box, I don't think he has any desire. I think he'll live and die with it. If it's what makes him happy, he's certainly worked hard enough to be in any position he wants to be in. I don't want somebody else feelings to get hurt but I take it Vince's worked hard enough to do anything he wants to do in terms of management of the company."

Flair also called McMahon a net positive for the WWE for "a lot of reasons," as he's always been someone who defended the controversial WWE Chairman. Despite rumors suggesting McMahon might eventually retake control of creative from Triple H, Flair believes whoever is running WWE is doing a good job, as it's "red hot" right now.