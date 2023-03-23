AEW All Out Could Switch Venues To Chicago's United Center In 2023

AEW may be switching locations for this year's All Out.

But if you were holding out hope that the annual pay-per-view might be relocated to somewhere outside the Chicago area, now is the time to re-adjust those expectations. However, AEW is in talks about moving the show from the NOW Arena (formerly the Sears Centre Arena) where it originated to the much larger United Center, according to Fightful Select.

Tony Khan has already established a solid track record of success booking the United Center. In AEW's history, the venue has already been sold out twice for events. The first time marked the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling in his hometown after a seven-year absence at the live "Rampage" billed as "The First Dance." The latest instance occurred last summer for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling cross-promotional Forbidden Door show.

Full capacity at the NOW Arena clocks in at a tick beyond 11,000, while the United Center can seat as many as 23,500. Heading into All Out weekend, it is possible that AEW may still run the smaller venue for "Dynamite" and "Rampage." However, the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks would be earmarked for the pay-per-view, leading to a much bigger gate for the company for that particular night.

The NOW Arena's significance cannot be understated, as it was the site of All In in 2018. Regarded as the biggest independent wrestling show of all time, All In drew a sell-out crowd as it served as the foundation for what would eventually become AEW.