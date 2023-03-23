Vickie Guerrero Wishes She Was Part Of The Dominik/Rey Mysterio Story In WWE

For months, Dominik Mysterio has been hassling his father Rey. And on more than one occasion, he's brought Eddie Guerrero into it, even going so far as to say he wished he was Eddie's son instead. Now Vickie Guerrero, wife of the late WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, has seen fit to speak on the matter. Appearing this week on "The Whole Story," she praised the work of everyone involved, especially Dom.

"My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it!" Guerrero exclaimed. "I just think 'Man, they're having so much fun.'" Another superstar who's been present throughout the Mysterio story is Dom's "Mami," Rhea Ripley. So much so that Guerrero made sure to give her a shout out as well, saying "Dominik and Rhea have always texted me, and we talked back and forth, and they've always had my support." But speaking of Eddie, when she saw the side-by-side photos of him and Dom, only one thought crossed her mind. "It was remarkable how much they looked alike," she added. "I told Dominik 'You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.'"

Finally on March 13 during "WWE Raw," the young Mysterio officially challenged Rey to a match at WrestleMania 39. Rey however, who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, declined, even after his son declared "You earned that honor — at the expense of me." But while there's a good chance that this bout doesn't become official until very late, Guerrero only sees one person winning when it does. "I'm gonna say Dominik," she stated, "because he's a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he's gonna retire."

