Brock Lesnar's WWE Future Is Being Kept Top Secret

Brock Lesnar's WWE future is being kept "top secret," according to a new report. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's said that Lesnar has signaled those at WWE that he'll be leaving the company soon, but that only a handful of people backstage know what's actually in store for "The Beast Incarnate." That includes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE CEO Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as well as one or two others.

It was reported in 2021 that Lesnar had signed a contract that would keep him with WWE until early 2023. Lesnar has a history of working in sprints with WWE, then later returning for another run after a leave of absence from television. "The Beast" last left WWE in 2020 after dropping his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He returned at SummerSlam 2021 and entered into a program with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which led to a title unification match between the two behemoths at WrestleMania 38. At the event, Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship and captured Lesnar's WWE Championship as well. Lesnar is currently set to go one-on-one with Omos at WrestleMania 39 next week.

Lesnar is one of the most dominant figures in professional wrestling history, buoyed by a successful career outside WWE in combat sports, which saw him become UFC Heavyweight Champion in 2008. Lesnar has also held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in NJPW, making him an 11-time world champion in total.