Miro Reportedly Rejected AEW Creative Pitch Involving A Battle Royal

Late last year, a report indicated that absent AEW star Miro was healthy and waiting for creative plans to be laid out for him. However, it was later suggested that the former WWE star had received an opportunity to return to television, though he ended up turning that offer down. The alleged idea Miro did not favor has now come to light.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miro, who reportedly has around three years left on his AEW contract, was pitched losing a battle royal where he and "Hangman" Adam Page would be the final two performers in the match. AEW's CEO Tony Khan apparently put forward that idea in September 2022 with the Full Gear pay-per-view in mind. It's noted that Khan said "they'd try and get back" after Full Gear, but the Bulgarian-born wrestler has yet to return to AEW programming.

It's said that Miro has recently been spending time in his home country with his wife, C.J. Perry (fka Lana in WWE). Notably, the former WWE United States Champion has announced on social media that he is working on a new project for HBO Max as a voice actor for an animated short called "Yellowbird."

Miro's most recent match came at AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he, Darby Allin, and Sting defeated House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Before that, the 38-year-old hadn't competed in the ring since participating in a four-way match for the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship – now known as the AEW International Championship – at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.