Daniel Garcia Originally Scheduled For A Different Opponent On Last Week's AEW Rampage

Last Friday night, Daniel Garcia took on Brody King during "AEW Rampage." The self-proclaimed "sports entertainer" walked away with a victory over the House of Black's sizable member. King has been showcased as a dominant force since his arrival in AEW, leading some to why King would be put in a position to suffer a rare singles loss to Garcia. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that wasn't a part of the initial plan.

Buddy Matthews was set for the "Rampage" match with Garcia. However, after getting hurt during the Triple Threat AEW World Trios Championship bout a few weeks ago on "Dynamite," Matthews was pulled; King subbed in as his replacement in order to keep the focus on the blossoming feud between the House and the Jericho Appreciation Society. The call was made for Garcia to then go over in the contest in order to give the J.A.S. a much-needed victory in the program.

The House of Black was noticeably absent this week on "Dynamite," one week after their confrontation with several of the other prominent trios teams in AEW. Following up on his win over King, Garcia faced off with Adam Cole in the ring, agreeing to a match that'll mark Cole's first taste of action since last year. Neither the rest of the J.A.S. nor the House was involved. And with Sammy Guevara turning his attention toward chasing MJF and the AEW World Championship, we'll have to wait and see what the next move might be — and if it's squarely pointed at Jericho.