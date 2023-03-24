WWE Reportedly Unhappy With Recent NXT Crowds

WWE is encouraging "WWE NXT" talent to ask their friends and family to come to tapings in hopes of building up more enthusiasm among the live audience, according to a new report. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's reported that WWE sent a memo to the talent on its developmental "NXT" roster ahead of last Tuesday's taping requesting that they "strongly encourage their friends and family in the central Florida area to attend "NXT" tomorrow evening at the Performance Center to help bring energy to the crowd in the final shows leading up to Stand and Deliver."

The memo was reportedly sent out in response to lackluster crowds at "NXT" tapings in recent weeks, something that irked WWE officials. Tickets are free to "NXT" tapings, but fans need to request spots in the audience ahead of time online. "NXT" Stand and Deliver, the developmental promotion's annual WrestleMania weekend premium live event, will take place next Saturday in Los Angeles. The event will be headlined by an "NXT" Championship match between current title holder Bron Breakker and challenger Carmelo Hayes, while several other key figures including Dragon Lee and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava, will be making their highly anticipated in-ring debuts for the promotion.

The card will also include the return of former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano, who is set to face off against Grayson Waller, as well as several other title matches to be announced on this Tuesday night's go-home show. You can find spoilers for those match announcements here.