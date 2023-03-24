John Morrison Is Open To Returning To WWE Or AEW If The Opportunity Is Right

After his WWE release in November 2021, it didn't take long for John Morrison to reintegrate himself back into the wrestling space. In February 2022, Morrison made his way to Mexico to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Title. In the months following, Morrison kept his momentum rolling with appearances in GCW and at WrestleCon before landing a spot in AEW for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. Morrison racked up two additional matches while there — his last coming in June as a loss to Miro.

Recently speaking with "WrestleBinge by SportsKeeda," Morrison was asked what the chances were of him making a return to AEW or even WWE at this point. "Good, but there's no definite answer to that question," Morrison admitted. "I think that's one thing that's interesting about wrestling. What happens and when and why, it sometimes comes down to the most talented people and sometimes it comes down to opportunity, needing luck, right place, right time."

While it appears obvious Morrison is open to returning to either company, he pointed out that the wrestling business is often unpredictable. "Sometimes you catch a wave and you get a nice ride and it's over, and then you have to wait for the next one," he said.

Whenever that next wave may be though, Morrison vowed to take advantage, much like his real-life wife Taya Valkyrie has. After making her AEW debut in Winnipeg last week, it was announced that Valkyrie had officially signed with the promotion.