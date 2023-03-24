Absent AEW Star Miro Stars In New Project For HBO Max

It's been since All Out that we last saw Miro in AEW with all sorts of rumors about why that is circulating through the mill. But Miro hit Twitter today to let his followers know that he's got something in the works. It's just not wrestling.

"I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special HBO Max animated short called 'Yellowbird,' he tweeted. "It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the 'Only You' collection."

I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird. It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection. pic.twitter.com/aTgZSSVV80 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 24, 2023

Miro has been getting his fill of acting as of late, recently appearing in the pilot episode of "East New York." He also has a bit of animation experience on his resume, voicing himself in "Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon."

AEW had reportedly contacted "The Redeemer" late last year, wanting him to compete in a battle royal. He would have been one of the last two competitors before being eliminated by "Hangman" Adam Page. However, Miro seemingly turned down the pitched idea and remains in AEW limbo with no other plans set for his return.

Prior to all the uncertainty and drama surrounding Miro's status with AEW, the former "Best Man" had become one of AEW's major stars and a TNT Champion. However, since losing that title to Sammy Guevara in September 2021, Miro has only competed in a total of six matches. Therefore, if you want to get your Miro fix at the moment, you're going to have to head in a different area of Warner Bros. Discovery's content to make it happen.