Backstage News On Miro's Continued Absence From AEW Programming

It's common for professional wrestlers released from WWE to get a second chance at the spotlight in AEW; however, the results have varied, in some cases, drastically. Stars like Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe have achieved multiple Championship wins with creative booking that positions them as significant threats. In contrast, other former WWE stars, like Miro, have almost disappeared from television altogether. Miro appeared to be in good standing with the company and was winning the majority of his matches until Full Gear 2021 when he suffered what would be a detrimental loss to Bryan Danielson. In 2022, Miro only took part in four matches, adding to the mystery of what happened behind the scenes to cause such a sudden pivot.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer went into a discussion about AEW's situation with Miro, noting that company founder Tony Khan did have plans for Miro after his trios match at September's All Out, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin in a successful outing against The House of Black. He claims Miro didn't want to carry through with the pitch and implies that part of the reason is that certain stars that had previously been signed with WWE don't want to be in the position where they're built up to lose. There are obvious exceptions to this rule, like Bryan Danielson and Serena Deeb.

Now that we're on the road to the next AEW pay-per-view – March's Revolution – it will be interesting to see if Miro finally returns to AEW to compensate for his lackluster 2022. Of course, it's also possible we don't see him again until after his AEW contract expires in early 2026. Miro's wife, CJ Perry, recently spoke with 92.7 WMAY's Mike Wennmacher and indicated Miro would likely return to WWE someday.