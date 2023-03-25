Konnan Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Get 'The Rub' At WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 39, hoping to end the "Tribal Chief's" record-setting reign. Many believe Rhodes will be the one to end the 936+ day title reign, however, others believe the "Head of the Table's" reign should last over 1000 days — a mark that has not been hit in WWE since the 1980s.

AAA booker and former WCW star Konnan has stated before that he would not personally have Rhodes lose to WrestleMania, elaborating on why he believes the "American Nightmare" should be the man to do it. "I think you've got to give the rub to somebody, it might as well be Cody," Konnan said while on "K100 w/ Konnan & Disco." "He's super over and that might have been part of the thing to entice him to come [to WWE]. 'Hey, we'll give you the belt at WrestleMania.'"

Rhodes recently helped rekindle the on-screen friendship and tag team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which should provide a distraction for The Usos leading into WrestleMania 39 — meaning he has more help on his side considering The Bloodline has been known out help Reigns walk away from championship matches victorious. If Rhodes is to win the match and the title, he has stated that he would like to be a different type of champion than Reigns, taking the title from town to town, defending it at non-televised events regularly in the process.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100 w/ Konnan & Disco" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.