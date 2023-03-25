Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander Issues Statement Following Torn Tricep Injury

Fans of Impact Wrestling were shocked on Friday to learn that Impact World Champion Josh Alexander would be relinquishing the title due to a torn triceps, after nearly a full year as champion. Following the announcement and Impact's Sacrifice event, Alexander has taken to Twitter to issue a message to fans regarding his injury.

"Thank you to all who reached out. For anyone who's ever taken the time to support & bought a ticket to see me do what I love," the tweet read, "I appreciate all the support more than I can even put into words. It's time for me to give back. Next time you see me I'll be better than ever."

Alexander's tweet was accompanied by an image with a longer message, detailing that this is only the second time in his career he has stepped away for an injury. His message declared that he'd be better than ever when he returns and capped off with him noting that he'd be stepping away from social media for the time being. "I'm stepping away from social media to spend some much needed time with my family and to concentrate 100% of my energy on myself."

The news about Alexander's injury came hot off the heels of the announcement that Mickie James, the Knockout's World Champion, would also be shelved due to an injury. Both injuries had effects on the card for Sacrifice, with James' match against Jordynne Grace getting scrapped and Alexander getting replaced by Steve Maclin in a six-man tag match.

The new Impact World Champion will be determined at Rebellion. Alexander was set to defend against KUSHIDA at Impact's upcoming NJPW cross-promoted event, Multiverse United. With Alexander out, KUSHIDA will instead face Maclin at Rebellion to determine the new champion.