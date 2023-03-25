Grayson Waller Sends Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT: Stand & Deliver

During Saturday night's non-televised "WWE NXT" live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, "WWE NXT" Superstar Grayson Waller hit a promo towards his "NXT" Stand & Deliver opponent, Johnny Gargano.

"Johnny, next week at Stand & Deliver, I just want you to know that I don't want to steal the show with you," said Waller. I don't want to have a five-star classic like you had in the past. I don't even want to beat you, Johnny. I want to hurt you. I want to embarrass you and I want to make you regret the day that you came back here to 'NXT.' And I want to do it in front of all of these people who love you."

Waller also said in the promo, that he will beat him in front of Vic Joseph, Gargano's wife and WWE Superstar Candice LeRae, and their son. The feud between them started when Waller hit Gargano in the back, during his farewell speech to the "NXT" crowd in December 2021. Before their feud started back up, Waller was feuding with Shawn Michaels.

Stand & Deliver is set for April 1 in Los Angeles, California. Besides Gargano vs. Waller in an Unsanctioned Match, Bron Breakker will be putting the "NXT" Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes. There will be a Ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship, the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James will defend their titles against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, and Wes Lee and Gallus will also be defending their respective titles.

The only non-title match on the stacked card is between Chase U's Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail, and former "NXT" UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava.