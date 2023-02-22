Grayson Waller - Shawn Michaels Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller's beef with Shawn Michaels is far from over.

The brash Aussie ended Tuesday's "WWE NXT" broadcast by taking over the show's production truck and challenging Michaels to confront him in the middle of the ring in a few weeks.

As seen in the video below, Waller caused a glitch in the television feed by scrolling around the menu options of the WWE Network / WWE on Peacock user interface, before clicking on the thumbnail for Stand & Deliver.

What just happened?!@GraysonWWE took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to @ShawnMichaels 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBBn4ONTqG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023

"Hey Mr. Michaels," Waller began in his address of HBK. "You won't let me on the show tonight, huh? Well, that's ok, because I took a page out of the old DX playbook and I took over the production truck!"

Waller then referred to himself as "the new showstopper" and "Mr. Stand and Deliver" before inviting Michaels to a face-to-face confrontation. It was later confirmed that Michaels will be interviewed by Waller on the "NXT: Roadblock" television special on March 7.

The issues between Waller and Michaels date back to the February 4 Vengeance Day premium live event, where Waller failed to defeat Bron Breakker in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship. After his loss, Waller stormed into Michaels' office and demanded a word with the WWE Hall of Famer, only to be thrown out and suspended from television for a week. Waller's gripe stemmed from the fact that Michaels removed the traditional "escape rule" from the steel cage bout barely hours before the event, which Waller felt gave Breakker the advantage and eventual victory.

Thereafter, on February 14, Waller was once again ejected from the arena following his heated confrontation with Michaels and other WWE officials.

It appears "NXT" could be building up to a huge match for Waller at Stand & Deliver, the brand's PLE during WrestleMania 39 weekend. One could argue this is the first instance of Michaels being involved in a full-time storyline since his retirement in 2010. While it's unlikely the 57-year-old wrestles Waller himself, fans on social media have floated the possibility of Michaels choosing Waller's opponent.