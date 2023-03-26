Dalton Castle & The Boys Vs. Blackpool Combat Club And More Announced For AEW Dynamite

Several matches were announced for the March 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," during the special Saturday Night edition of "AEW Rampage." One of the first matches will be between former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys and Blackpool Combat's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Also, announced tonight is a match between Willow Nightingale and The Outcast's Ruby Soho. Before Soho decided to join Sarray and Toni Storm's stable, she was a frequent tag team partner of Nightingale. Their last tag team match was the brutal Street Fight match, where Soho and Nightingale defeated Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo. Matt Hardy will be in the ring against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. His last "Dynamite" match was a loss to FTW Champion Hook on March 1. Hardy took to social media to "thank" Ethan Page for the match.

"Ummm.. Thanks for booking this match for #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, @OfficialEGO Some heads up woulda been nice, but no biggie," tweeted Hardy.

The last match revealed for next Wednesday's "Dynamite," is Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against The Butcher. Just this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," Cassidy, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher and The Blade, and Kip Sabian. Cassidy last defended the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett.

As noted earlier, Kenny Omega will be defending the IWGP US Heavyweight Title against Jeff Cobb, and Adam Cole will be facing Daniel Garica in his first match since June 2022. Next Wednesday's episode is set to take place in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chaifetz Arena.